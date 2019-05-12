A fundraiser benefitting Girls Inc. in Fort Smith will be noon to 4 p.m. at Colquitt Bath Co., 4300 Rogers Ave., Suite 27. Tickets can be purchased at Colquitt.
For information, call Girls Inc. at (479) 782-0375.
