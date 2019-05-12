The Friends of the Fort and the River Valley Master Gardeners will present the Little Farmers Historic Gardening Program at 10 a.m. Saturday in the garden on the grounds of the Fort Smith National Historic Site, 301 Parker Ave. The program is part of the "Kids to the Parks" day celebration and will focus on the history of the Officer's Garden at the historic site. Volunteers representing Civil War families will talk to the children about how children lived at the Fort during the Civil War, where they attended school, their garden duties and more. Children will receive two sets of seeds, and Master Gardeners will help each child prepare their seeds to be taken home. All supplies will be provided for free.

Call Floyd Robison at (479) 831-9274 or Jayson McGaugh at (479) 484-7737 for information.