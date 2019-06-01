Sadly, most bands don't include the voices and playing abilities of former members on their latest recordings.

Mercifully, the faith-based Newsboys opted to join forces with former singer/guitarist/drummer Peter Furler and ex-bassist/singer Phil Joel for the new CD, "United," and the result is like butter for the ears. The merging of Furler and Joel's heavyweight talent alongside the equally noteworthy gifts of current Newsboys singer Michael Tait, guitarist Jody Davis, drummer Duncan Phillips and keyboardist Jeff Frankenstein isn't only seamless, it's intoxicating. It worked on the road during the group's tour dates in recent months, and it's just as magnetic in the studio.

Released by Fair Trade, the new CD immediately sets things into positive motion with the lead-off song, "Greatness of Our God." The mid-tempo track's longing, sweeping verses and ethereal chorus reveal just how well the voices of Tait and Furler fit together. Tait's distinct, soul-drenched voice is the perfect aural balance for Furler's haunting voice, with the result being fit for U2 or circa-2005 The Killers. Joel's high, harmony vocals help bridge the voices together throughout the song and the rest of the album.

"Symphony" benefits from Tait's impassioned vocals, while the slightly moody "Never Setting Sun" could be a not-so-distant cousin to Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill" and Roxy Music's "More Than This." Fueled by dancefloor-style drumming, "Love One Another" includes a guest vocal appearance by Kevin Max, Tait's former DC Talk colleague.

Other winning moments include the optimism and reflective nature of "Beautiful Story," the determination within "Worth Fighting For" and the prayer-like narration of "Only the Son (Yeshua)." "Fearless," with major support from piano, might contain the album's strongest melody.

Not to be overshadowed by the spectacular vocals on "United," Phillips keeps the drum beats strong but never gets too wild on the skins and cymbals. The steady snare strikes and bass-drum hits serve as the ideal bedrock for the songs, with Joel's deep-sounding bass guitar seeming like it never left the side of Davis' six-string patterns and Frankenstein's expansive keyboard textures. As usual, Newsboys' instruments simultaneously carry recognizable characteristics and are utilized in true team-player fashion.

The talent level inside this updated version of Newsboys is staggering. Anyone wishing for more of the "United" magic should check out Tait's first solo album, 2001's "Empty," and Furler's second solo CD, 2014's "Sun and Shield." Both those LPs, hands-down, are the best albums of their respective years.

More bands should feature former players, even if it were for a short period. Oh what joy it would be to hear, just one more time, bassist John Deacon collaborating with Queen or witness Roger Waters creating a new song with Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Nick Mason. Newsboys' "United," for all of its 37 minutes, proves that it can work, which is exactly why Newsboys most definitely need to hook up with Furler and Joel at least one more time. "United" deserves to be heard by all. And at mighty high volume.

Final grade: A-