Comedian/actor/singer Rodney Carrington will perform at 7 p.m. July 19 at the First Financial Music Hall at Murphy Arts District, 101 E. Locust St. in El Dorado. Carrington is known for his work on the TV show, "Rodney," as well as the 2009 film, "Beer for My Horses." Tickets range from $35 to $60 and can be purchased by calling (877) 940-3334 and at EldoMad.com. The show is for mature audience members.

Visit RodneyCarrington.com for information.