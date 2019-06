Friday

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Meets at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

BB Guns and Slingshots: Begins at 9 a.m. at Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-3993.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St. in Fort Smith.

Novice Bridge Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St. in Fort Smith.

Canoe/Kayak Program: Held from 10 a.m. to noon at Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-3993.

Let’s Play Bingo: Meets at 10 a.m. at Arkoma Senior Citizen Center, 615 Poteau St.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-3945.

Art Class: Meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road in Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit FortSmithNoonExchange.com.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

Tweens and Teens Activities: Begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St. Call (479) 474-6045.

Family Friday: Heather Hula: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave. Call (479) 632-4140.

Out of This World Movies: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Public Library, 220 N. Main St., Mulberry. Call (479) 997-1226.

Community Coding Club: Ozobots: Held from 2-3 p.m. at the Dallas Street Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8100 Dallas St. Call (479) 484-5650.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Fridays will be snake feeding. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Nature Break for ages 3-7: Begins at 3:45 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Mountainburg Coding Club for ages 7-12: Begins at 4:15 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

Movies in the Park: "Flubber": Begins at dusk at Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M St. in Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2368.

Saturday

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary breakfast: Runs 8:30-10 a.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Guided hike: Begins at 9 a.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Canoe/Kayak Program: Held from 10 a.m. to noon at Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-3993.

Independence Day Program: Begins at 11 a.m. at the Ralph D. Graf Public Library, 220 N. Main St., Mulberry. Call (479) 997-1226.

Church on the Street: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Riverfront Drive and North H Street.

RAM Saturdays: Runs noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave. Call (479) 784-2787.

Story Time: Begins at 1 p.m. at the Mountainburg Public Library, 225 N. Hwy. 71. Call (479) 369-1600.

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Saturdays feature fish feeding in the large aquarium. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Laser Shot: Meets at 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Activity dependent on availability of the room. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

The Arc for the River Valley bowling: Meets at 3 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St. Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for nonmembers per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Fourth of July Celebration: Begins at 4 p.m. at Kirksey Park in Mulberry. Fireworks begin around 8:30 p.m. Call (479) 997-1321.

Sunday

"Critter Crunch" animal feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Archery lessons: Begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road. Equipment provided. Visit RiverValleyNatureCenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

John G. Lake ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690.

Fourth of July Celebration: Begins at dusk at the Community Building on Loomis Lane in Dyer.

The Calendar runs Monday through Friday in the Times Record; weekend events are included in Friday’s calendar. Items must be submitted five working days before publication to Daily Calendar, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submission to mtaylor@swtimes.com.