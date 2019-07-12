Mt. Zion Baptist plans Vacation Bible School

The Incredible Race Vacation Bible School will be 6:15-8:45 p.m. July 22-26 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5711 Mt. Zion Road between Greenwood and Hackett. The event is for children who just completed pre-K through the sixth grade and will include music, crafts, snacks and learning more about the Bible.

Call (479) 996-7696 for information.

'Baby Sunday' at Evangel Temple

This Sunday is Baby Sunday at Evangel Temple. All babies 0-2 years of age will receive a gift basket. Pastor Don Hutchings will call parents with their babies to the platform for a group photo and special prayer over the children.

Baby Sunday begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Evangel Temple sanctuary, at the corner of Towson and Dodson avenues in Fort Smith.

Rena Road Baptist sets 'Sermon in Song'

Rena Road Baptist Church, 512 Rena Road in Van Buren, will host a "Sermon in Song" from 11 a.m. to noon July 21, featuring a full hour of live bluegrass gospel singing. A free potluck will follow; participants may bring a dish to share, but food will be provided by church members.

The church also hosts Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. every Tuesday.

For information, email r2bc97@gmail.com or call (918) 519-6775.

