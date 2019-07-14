Question: What can I do if I don’t have much time or money to get a mammogram?

Michelle Bonds with the Mercy Breast Center explains:

If you need a mammogram but don't have a lot of time, Mercy offers a mobile mammography unit in western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. Mercy Breast Center in Fort Smith offers online scheduling for mammograms to help save time at mercy.net/FSBreastCenter.

Mercy also has resources to help pay for a mammogram for those with a financial need or who are underinsured or uninsured.

In the U.S., one in eight women will learn she has breast cancer at some time in her life. The earlier you can detect breast cancer, the better your chances for successful treatment. That’s why Mercy offers convenient options.

With updated digital technology, Mercy's Mobile Mammography Unit makes it quick and convenient to get a mammogram. The actual screening typically takes just 15 minutes and is performed by registered female technologists.

With Mercy’s mobile mammography, you still get the advantages of an office exam:

• Digital mammography means that you’ll get clear, detailed images for diagnosis.

• A private, comfortable setting makes your experience as pleasant as possible.

• Mammogram images are read by Mercy radiologists at Mercy Breast Center in Fort Smith.

• All of Mercy’s breast imaging facilities, including the mobile unit, comply with national quality standards.

The test typically is covered by health insurance. Mercy will help file the claim.

Annual screening mammograms are recommended for women age 40 and older. Mammograms are the best tool for detecting breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stage.

Mercy Breast Center is a provider for the Arkansas BreastCare program. The Mercy Health Foundation also sponsors the To Save A Life program. Both programs are available to help women who are uninsured or underinsured pay for mammograms and other services needed to diagnose breast cancer.

For additional peace of mind, Mercy Breast Center offers 3D mammogram screening. Also known as tomosynthesis, 3D mammography is the only breast cancer screening technology specifically developed and FDA approved for women with dense breast tissue. It uses an X-ray to create 3D pictures of the breast tissue and is specifically designed to help doctors find cancers that are hidden in dense breast tissue.

For a Mercy Mobile Mammography Unit schedule, click here. For general information, call the Mercy Breast Center at 479-314-5260. To schedule a mammogram, call (479) 314-7855 or visit mercy.net/FSBreastCenter.