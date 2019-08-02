Getting to know police officers, firefighters and other public safety officials is easier — and more rewarding — than it might seem, according to two area individuals.

Two National Night Out events are about to take place and will give children, teenagers and adults a chance to meet area police officers, firefighters, first responders and various community leaders. The Barling National Night Out event will be 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at Barling City Park, 800 E. H St. in Barling, while the Crawford County National Night Out gathering is tapped to be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kirksey Park on East Eighth Street in Mulberry.

Both events are free and will include games, prizes, food, a bounce-around and more, with the Barling event scheduled to include the Dunk-a-Cop Booth, free school supplies, chances to win vouchers for shoes and more.

For Larry Hart, one of the organizers of the Crawford County National Night Out, the gathering will serve as an opportunity for area residents to show their appreciation for police, fire and medical departments.

"As far as I know, this will be the third year that Crawford County has been involved with it," he said of National Night Out, which has taken place for more than 35 years on a national level. "The premise is, for children, teenagers and other people to meet their police officers, firefighters and so on, so the children aren't afraid to meet them."

Representatives from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will have an interactive archery exhibit at the Mulberry event, while an Air Evac helicopter and a standard train set that covers 27 feet also will be experienced, Hart said. Bounce-arounds for children and "many, many" giveaways also will keep the mood fun, he said.

"Children who attend will get a bag with giveaways from McDonald's and more, and we'll have 30 to 40 people and organizations giving things away," Hart said. "There also will be school supplies and candy that will be given away."

Families wishing to have their children fingerprinted can do so via free ID kits at the Mulberry event, he said.

"The biggest thing is, we are having it at the fairgrounds this year, which allows for a lot of people to show up; we're expecting about 1,000 people," Hart said. "There also will be things happening outside, as well."

Barling Police Chief Jerry Foley also predicted a positive outcome for National Night Out. The Barling event will include food trucks, a dunk tank, prizes, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's shooting gallery and more, he said.

As many as 300 school backpacks full of school supplies will be given away free to children who attend, Foley said.

"This is our sixth year to do this, and National Night Out is trying to build a bridge between all of the public-safety individuals and the citizens in our community," he said. "The children and the rest of the public see the fire trucks, the National Guard, the police department and more, and it's good.

"The response we get from the public is outstanding," Foley added. "We get a lot of support from businesses with their donations."

Those needing more information on the Barling event can call (479) 452-1550 or visit the Barling National Night Out Facebook page. Those seeking more information on the Crawford County event can call Hart at (510) 600-2894, email nn_o2019@yahoo.com or visit the Crawford County National Night Out Facebook page.

"If there are any other businesses who want to set up at National Night Out, they can call me; we have plenty of room and areas where they can pass out information, as long as they pass out other things to make it fun for the kids," Hart said. "The biggest thing is, no one can sell anything, but they can talk about it, give it away for free and make a great event for everyone who attends.

"And this is all about the community," he added. "We feel that sometimes, police officers, firefighters, first responders and others don't get the credit they deserve. National Night Out is about having everyone come out in a fun, family friendly environment and get to know these officials and understand what they do for us each and every day."

Foley agreed.

"It helps build a lasting bond with our community," he said. "That is something that is very, very important to us."