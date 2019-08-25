The Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, will host a hunter education course from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 14. The course teaches the fundamentals of safe and responsible hunting, is free and open to all ages. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969, must complete a hunter education course and carry a valid hunter education card to hunt in Arkansas. This is an instructor led class with hands on demonstrations. This class will end with a test to pass the course.

Registration is required. Register at register-ed.com. Pick Arkansas as the state, and view upcoming events for Hunter Education Classroom until you find the specific date you want. For information, call (479) 452-3993.