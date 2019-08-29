The River Valley Film Society will host its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Windgate Theatre, 5210 Kinkead Ave. The group is partnering with the UAFS Windgate Art & Design. The Windgate Theatre will be the new home for the society, which has a goal to connect area filmmakers, film fans, actors, directors, designers, producers, writers and crews to help promote new projects and build the local arts community.

Today's meeting is open to the public and will showcase area filmmaker Phillip Person's various projects, including his award-winning documentary, "I Am We." A screening of UAFS Theatre major Allen Phetchareun's newest short, "Ringside," will conclude the meeting.

Visit RiverValleyFilmSociety.com for information.