Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Don't Let Go — In director/co-writer Jacob Estes' new film, a man begins to think he's losing his sanity after his family is seemingly murdered and one of the dead, his niece, calls him on the phone. Stars David Oyelowo, Shinelle Azoroh, Omar Layva, Byron Mann, Storm Reid, Mykelti Williamson and Daniel R. Lawson. (R)

The Peanut Butter Falcon — Zak (Zack Gottsagen) decides that the only way he can achieve his dream of becoming a wrestler is to run away from his care home in this new release from filmmakers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. Also stars Dakota Johnson, Shia LeBeouf, Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern, Jake Roberts and Deja Dee. (PG-13)

Saaho — Relying on an arsenal of weapons, a man enters into battle with a gang of heavily armed thieves in the city in director Sujeeth's newest movie. Trying to protect himself and many others inside the city, the man realizes he must risk everything to pull of his plan. Stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi and Shraddha Kapoor. (Not rated)

Now Playing

Angel Has Fallen — Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) finds himself being framed for a murder attempt on the U.S. President. Banning is forced to hide from his colleagues and the FBI while trying to solve the dangerous, bizarre case. Co-stars Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nick Nolte and Tim Blake Nelson. (R)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 — The flightless birds take their feud with kiniving, green-colored pits to a whole new level in this animated sequel, which features the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Leslie Jones, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Rachel Bloom, Peter Dinklage and Tiffany Haddish. (PG)

Annabelle Comes Home — Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson star in this horror film about a teenger and her friend, who are confronted by a doll with an evil spirit. (R)

The Art of Racing in the Rain — An aspiring race car driver (Milo Ventimiglia) and his golden retriever, Enzo, both learn about the racetrack techniques and how they can help in life. Co-stars Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried, Gary Cole and Kathy Baker. (PG)

Avengers: Endgame — Iron Man, Captain America and others enter a rematch against Thanos. (PG-13)

Blinded by the Light — This new comedy-drama finds a teenager (Viveik Kalra) discovering and quickly falling in love with the music of Bruce Springsteen while living in Britain in 1987. Also stars Dean-Charles Chapman, Meera Ganatra, Kulvinder Ghir and Nikita Mehta. (PG-13)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold — Everyone's favorite teenage explorer (Isabela Moner) steers her friends on an adventure that calls for rescuing Dora's parents and solving a mystery that involves what people call a lost city of gold. Co-stars Eva Longoria, Michael Pena, Benicio Del Toro and Madeleine Madden. (PG)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Officer Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and outcast Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) try and stop the evil work of a cyber-genetically enhanced villain named Brixton (Idris Elba). Co-stars Vanessa Kirby and Helen Mirren. (PG-13)

47 Meters Down: Uncaged — Four teenagers dive into an underwater city, hoping to find harmless adventure. They are shocked when they learn that they are faced with the deadliest shark species of all. Stars Sistine Rose Stallone, Nia Long, Bred Bassinger, Corinne Foxx and John Corbett. (PG-13)

Good Boys — Keith L. Williams, Brady Noon, Molly Gordon and Oscar winner Jacob Tremblay star in director/co-writer Gene Stupnitsky's new film about three sixth-grade boys, who skip school and find themselves hunted by girls and carrying accidentally stolen drugs. (R)

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum — Skilled assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) continues to flee from hit men. (R)

The Kitchen — The wives of New York mobsters decide to carry on their husbands' law-bending business deals and adventures in Hell's Kitchen during the 1970s. The mobsters are in prison, but their wives are left to operate freely in New York's busy, shadowed streets. Stars Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. (R)

The Lion King — A young lion prince, who flees his kingdom following a tragic event, will go on to learn about responsibilities and what it means to be brave. Features the voices of James Earl Jones, Donald Glover, Beyonce and Keegan-Michael Key. (PG)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — A fading actor and his best friend/stunt double try to hang on to success while crossing paths with Sharon Tate and Charles Manson. Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Luke Perry. (R)

Overcomer — Director/star Alex Kendrick's latest film follows a basketball coach named John Harrison. John finds out that life for himself, his team and his wife (Shari Rigby) is about to change due to the shutting down of their town's largest manufacturing plant. Co-stars Priscilla C. Shirer, Ben Davies, Aryn Wright-Thompson and Elizabeth Becka. (PG)

Ready or Not — The wedding night of one bride (Samara Weaving) morphs into something unpredictable and sinister as she, at the hands of her future in-laws, is forced to participate in a horrorfying game. Also stars Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell and Elyse Levesque. (R)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 — Max and his four-legged friends embark another journey in this animated film. (PG)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — Several unsuspecting teenagers are forced to look their fears in the face, or else they will lose their lives in director Andre Ovredal's new horror-thriller. Stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Gabriel Rush and Kathleen Pollard. (PG-13)

Spider-Man: Far From Home — Spider-Man is forced to go toe to toe with another villain while keeping a look out for M.J. (PG-13)

Toy Story 4 — After a new toy named "Forky" gets separated from Woody and the friendly gang, a road trip with familiar faces and new friends begins to retrieve the lost toy. Features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Christina Hendricks. (G)

Where'd You Go, Bernadette — A sweet mother wishes to reconnect with her lifelong passion to create after she has spent years sacrificing for her relatives. She takes a giant step that could lead to a massively triumphant rediscovery. Stars Cate Blanchett, Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup and Laurence Fishburne. (PG-13)