U of O to host motivational speaker

J.R. Martinez, an actor, best-selling author, motivational speaker, advocate and wounded U.S. Army veteran, will speak Sept. 19 at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville.

Martinez’s talk, titled “Facing Adversity with Optimism and Resilience,” will kick off the University’s 2019-20 Walton Arts & Ideas Series. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Rogers Conference Center and is free and open to the public. On the Emmy Award winning ABC Daytime drama "All My Children," Martinez played Brot Monroe, a combat veteran who was injured in Iraq and returned home to face the new challenges of reintegrating to civilian life. After "All My Children" ran its final season in 2011, Martinez went on to surprise and inspire a nation as a contestant on ABC’s "Dancing with the Stars." Along with partner Karina Smirnoff, Martinez won the coveted mirror ball trophy as the show’s season 13 champions. Later he co-starred on the syndicated action series "SAF3" (CW Network) and also guest-starred in the season 6 finale of Lifetime’s "Army Wives."

For information, please call the U of O Office of Public Relations at (479) 979-1433.

ATU recognized for overall growth, increased diversity

Arkansas Tech University in Russellville has been named one of the 10 fastest-growing institutions in its category in the United States for a seventh consecutive year, according to a news release.

The 2019 Almanac of Higher Education, which was published by The Chronicle of Higher Education, lists Arkansas Tech as the 10th fastest-growing public, master’s degree-granting university in the country. Arkansas Tech achieved the distinction with 58 percent growth in enrollment during the 10-year span (2007-17) utilized for the listing.

ATU was also recognized by the 2019 Almanac of Higher Education for its position as a national leader in increasing its African American student population.

College planning program offered for high school students

High school students from throughout the Arkansas River Valley will be in Russellville on Sept. 19, for an Arkansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers College Planning Program. The event will be hosted by the Arkansas Tech University Office of Admissions and will expose high school students to information from universities, colleges, vocational-technical schools and military branches, according to a news release.

Students from Booneville, Clarksville, Magazine, Johnson County Westside, Mulberry, Ozark, Paris, Scranton and Subiaco Academy are among area students invited to participate.

The primary session is planned for 9-11 a.m. at John E. Tucker Coliseum, 1604 Coliseum Drive in Russellville. Students and their families are also invited to attend a financial aid session from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Lecture Hall, 1605 Coliseum Drive in Russellville.

For information, call (479) 968-0343.

