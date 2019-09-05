The Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., will hold Bring Your Own Device: Basic Assistance for Your Phone, Tablet or other Device from 2–4 p.m. Sept. 12. Library staff will be on hand to help with basic device set-up and how to access the library’s electronic resources, like Library2Go and Kanopy. Drop in anytime between 2-4 p.m.. Be sure to have your usernames, emails and passwords handy so that we will be able to better assist you. Do not forget to charge your device beforehand.

Preregistration is preferred but not required. Should you preregister, please provide the type of device you have and what you would like assistance with to ensure adequate assistance is available. For information or to save a spot, call (479) 783-0229 ex. 1171.