The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) is an education curriculum designed to help people with pre-diabetes, diabetes, relatives and caregivers gain a better understanding of diabetes self-care. Classes meet weekly for a total of six weeks and will be 10 a.m. to noon beginning Sept. 11 at the Alma Public Library, 624 Fayetteville Ave.

Registration can be done at the library or by calling 479) 632-4140.