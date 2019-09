Stanley and Patricia (Arnold) McConnell celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 19, 2019. The couple was united in marriage on Sept. 19, 1959, at St. Albans Church in Northampton, England.

Mr. McConnell retired from Whirlpool Corp. and Mrs. McConnell retired from the U.S. Government/Fort Chaffee.

They have two sons, Darren and Bruce, and a granddaughter, Alina House.