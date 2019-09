The sixth annual Soda Steve's Root Beer Run 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 12 at Fin and Feather Resort in Gore. Proceeds from this year's event benefit Webbers Falls flood victims through Oklahoma Volunteers in Mission of the United Methodist Church. Awards will be given for top 3 female and male finishers in each category. Entry fee includes a full post-race breakfast buffet, a Soda Steve's root beer and an event T-shirt. Non-runners may purchase a breakfast.

To register, visit runsignup.com.