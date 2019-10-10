Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital, 100 Bliss Ave. in Tahlequah, is offering free flu vaccinations during its Community Health Clinic. Any 3 and older can get a flu vaccine for free from Oct. 21-Nov. 1. The Health Clinic will be located in the W.W. Hastings Hospital main entrance from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tribal health officials have dozens of vaccination clinics scheduled in October and November at community buildings, local businesses and churches, town halls and health centers throughout the tribe’s 14-county area. For the complete Cherokee Nation flu vaccination schedule, visit health.cherokee.org/community-flu-clinics.

Vaccination clinic dates and locations are subject to change. Check the link above for updates or changes to vaccination schedules. For information, email Randi Duncan at randi-duncan@cherokee.org