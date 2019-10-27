Teen Lounge: Halloween! will be 4–5:30 p.m. Monday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. In the spirit of Halloween, teens are invited to experiment with spooky special-effects makeup, create their own light-up jack o’ lantern jars and have lots of Halloween candy to indulge their sweet tooth. All supplies will be provided at this free program for teens ages 13+.

