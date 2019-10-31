The sixth annual Ouachita Arts Celebration will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Mena's historic Downtown Arts District. This street festival showcases the creativity of the region, bringing an array of mediums from glass, pottery, and stone works to wood crafts, soaps and more.

There will be choirs performing from the U of A Rich Mountain and Mena High School. A variety of different music and local artists will be playing throughout the event on stage, in local shops, and roaming around the festival. Next Generation Dance Studio will be on stage executing some of their new dances. The Ouachita Strings Ensemble will also be returning this year for another outstanding performance.

The Ouachita Quilt Show is back for the 37th year and will be located in the DeQueen Street Historic Armory from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. New this year is the Arkansas ArtMobile from the Arkansas Arts Center. The ArtMobile will be in Mena from Friday through Sunday to provide informational tours of the “Gallery on Wheels.”

For information, visit www.menapolkchamber.com/ouachita-arts-celebration.