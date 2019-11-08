Arkansas Tech University in Russellville will host an exhibit of sculpture entitled "José Sacal: A Universal Mexican" at Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center beginning Tuesday.

The 21-piece show is made possible through a partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Little Rock and the José Sacal Micha Foundation. Admission to the exhibit will be free and open to the public during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Feb. 28, 2020.

An opening event is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, on the third floor of Pendergraft Library, 305 West Q Street in Russellville. Exhibit curator Gregorio Luke will speak. A reception will follow. The public is invited to attend.

Born in 1944 in Cuernavaca, capital of the state of Morelos in Mexico, Sacal studied at La Esmeralda art school in Mexico City with Francisco Zuniga and Arthur Kronohnengold. His work has been featured in more than 40 individual exhibitions and dozens of collaborations in Mexico and around the world.

In 2006, Sacal became the first Mexican to have his sculpture art permanently displayed in China. More than 20 Sacal sculptures can be found in public spaces across Mexico, Israel and the United States. Sacal died in October 2018.