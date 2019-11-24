I have a problem. I am an addict.

But here is a story of how I have kicked that habit.

I used to check my phone hundreds of times in a day. I am not a CEO of a fortune 500 company. I do not have a following or run a business. But, I am a mother of five small children, a wife, and a daughter. I am a coordinator of play-dates, family dinners, birthday parties and barbecues. I am the manager of chores, schoolwork, laundry, crafts, and story time.

My job as a mother requires me to be present. My family craves my simple presence. So why was I scrolling social media, checking e-mails, pinning ideas for my living room decor, or buying things online?

These things are not immoral in nature, or against any law. Then, why, do my children spiral out of control if I lie in bed checking e-mails before my feet ever hit the floor? Why do I feel so disconnected to my husband? Why is bedtime with little ones so hard? Why is downtime, in general, so difficult? Why are most of my conversations so short, choppy, and shallow?

Well, it's because I got interrupted by my phone. The "smartphone" buzzes. I jumped when it sang. It stops a conversation with a closest and most-beloved friend because the phone has alerted us a chain restaurant has a 20% off coupon this weekend. My aunt’s husband’s sister-in-law liked a post about a lost dog I posted last week.

Halt everything.

The significance of the notifications that made my phone beep or buzz is something I rarely assessed or considered at all. That was until in the throes of relational dissonance I asked, “What is making my family and friends feel so unimportant to me?” Because in my own mirror of self-reflection, I was a great listener and an attentive mom. My relationships with my most favorite people, however, told me that I was not a great listener or an attentive mom. But how? I stay at home with my children. I see my husband every night. I see my family every week.

Seeing them more wasn’t the problem. Really, truly seeing them was the problem.

Reading the “15 Ways to Cook a Pot Roast” online while answering my 6-year-old daughter’s questions about Monarch butterfly migration seemed like multi-tasking to me. I was telling her little psyche that my phone was equally as important as her questions. In her eyes, I refused to put it down and prioritize her.

When I was “love”-ing a post about adoption and foster care in our community on social media while my 10- year-old son was showing me his latest paper airplane model, he felt hurt and was planning something bigger and better in hopes that I might put my phone in another room to really see him.

My 7-year-old made me handcrafted card after card to show me his love. I was too busy putting things in my cart online and taking them out again. I told him thank you without looking up and had him put them in the pile.

My husband would talk to me about our life and goals, but I couldn’t put my phone down even then. He felt like he was talking to a robot on auto-response.

My 2-ear old actually bit my leg to get my attention last week. She was determined.

My 4-year old is a fighter. We almost lost her to a virus when she was 5 weeks old, so I am grateful for her strength. She helped me to see myself in a very honest and horrifying light. She had gotten to a place where she was just tired of it. One afternoon she crawled up in my lap, took my phone out of my hands, and threw it across the room. Thankfully my precious $600 investment was in an unbreakable cover. Disgracefully my priceless investment, my precious child, felt as though her own mother wasn’t really even home.

I had a problem. I was an addict.

I left my phone across the room, breathed through my anger, then read her three of her favorite books. I ventured into my big boys’ room and found them building a solar powered robot from a kit they got for Christmas. I found my other daughters brushing some dolls’ hair in their room. I just sat on the floor and cried.

All five of my babies came running and asked me what was wrong.

"I was wrong," I said. "I was wrong to put my phone above you in importance."

I was wrong to not give them my undivided attention. I was wrong to think checking my e-mail 50 times in a day was necessary. I was wrong to stay connected to people on social media all while disconnecting from my family. I was wrong to give my husband an autopilot version of myself. I was just wrong.

What now? Well, I am an addict. It's just that my smartphone was my drug. I can’t have it anymore.

The next day I went to my phone company’s brick and mortar store. I asked about my options. He tried to convince me that just texting and calling were obsolete. That all phone plans had data. That my "drug" was necessary for life.

That night after the kids were asleep, I searched online for a phone that only texted and called and would work with my current phone company. I found a SIM card conversion kit and an ancient cell phone for $18. It has a return policy. I pressed the buy button, and plugged my phone in across the house. Thus, my journey to being more present began.

Day 1 of a new life

Day one with a phone that could only text and call was very scary. I had so much anxiety about leaving my house. I was hyper aware of how many times I looked at my phone because every time I did there was nothing to see. I would just stare at it and think, “Wow. Really? Again, self? You do have a problem.”

The amount of brain power that it took to constantly have it on my person was such a waste. I wondered in what other ways I was being grossly inefficient by having to think about this expensive distraction.

Throughout the day, people asked me to e-mail them or google things or put things on my calendar in the cloud. I held up my not-so-smart phone with a crooked smile and said, “Sorry, I am off the juice.” Some people told me all the reasons why they could never do that. They had to communicate with their bosses and order their grocery pick up. I tried to be kind, not self-righteous and just say that I had a problem and I was just trying to be more present. One person asked me, “So how long do you think you’ll last?” When I told them that I didn’t think I could go back, they laughed it off and said I wouldn’t survive.

Am I really so dependent that I wouldn’t survive this electronic, online world without a smartphone? If anything, being dependent on a tiny computer in my hand is a handicap to my survival. I need my relationships at home and elsewhere to thrive. I need to instinctively know how to fill 15 minutes of downtime. I need to know how to find physical resources to answer life’s most troubling questions. I need to ask the human beings I am around every day how to best prepare a pot roast. I need to make human connections and speak openly about adoption and foster care. I need to support local businesses as much as I can. I need to look my loving husband in the eyes and plan our lives together. I need to teach my children by doing. I need to survive without this smartphone device.

Week two was much different than the first. I had so much time on my hands! I pushed laundry through, I prepped for dinner, I listened to the birds sing from the porch, I tickled my children in the floor, I had the mental energy to be present. I enjoyed every minute. I checked my e-mail on my computer one night so as not to miss anything. I didn’t miss anything important. Nothing that couldn’t have waited.

At dinner at the end of the second week my 4-year-old fighter told me that she liked this “new mommy.” I felt that guilt like a kick in the gut. But after I recovered, I felt proud. Proud that I had taken the plunge and mustered the courage to ditch my device.

Elizabeth Will is the Upper Elementary and Middle School Math, Computer Science and Genius Hour teacher at Harvest Time Academy in Fort Smith. She is a daughter, wife, and mother (of five young children). She always cries when she visits the beach and loves to paint in her spare time.