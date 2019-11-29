Rolling Stone describes him as "one of the sharpest, funniest storytellers in rock," and he and his acoustic guitar are heading to a Fort Smith stage.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Todd Snider will bring his patented blend of Americana, alternative country and other musical genres at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. He is tapped to perform songs from his most recent album, "Cash Cabin Sessions, Vol. 3," among other selections, and he admitted he is counting down the days until the performance.

"I left a jacket — a really good jacket — there in Fort Smith back in 1992," said a laughing Snider during a recent telephone interview. "It was a maroon and blue checkered sports coat. I played Fort Smith a long, long time ago, and I don't know if I've ever played there since.

"It will be good to play Fort Smith again," he added. "I play a lot of acoustic guitar for the show. It's kind of an Arlo Guthrie/Ramblin' Jack Elliott thing that I started doing in the 1980s. I play a few songs and see where the night goes."

Snider is celebrating the reissue of his 2004 album, "East Nashville Skyline," which is making its debut on vinyl. Snider's label, Aimless Records, is issuing the vinyl version, which is blue in color and can be found at ToddSniderShop.com and Amazon.com.

"It's exciting because 'East Nashville Skyline' was a breakthrough record for me," Snider said. "I started producing myself then, and becoming more of an adult, so to speak. I didn't plan on being my own producer, but it just happened.

"Everyone involved was at that age where we just hung out and jammed until we got that musical moment," he added. "I asked the guys, 'Does anyone need to leave town for a bit?' They said they didn't, so we just stayed there at a friend's house and made the record."

Snider then paused for a few seconds.

"Those guys didn't get paid; we were just excited to be making songs," he said. "Maybe I should play those guys with some royalties."

Although busy writing songs and a seemingly constant schedule of touring, memories of the late Neal Casal never stray too far from Snider's mind. Casal was a guitarist-songwriter who worked with Snider in the Americana supergroup, Hard Working Americans. The 50-year-old Casal, who also worked with Willie Nelson, Ryan Adams and Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, reportedly died from suicide in August.

"Neal was a really good guy and his death was very surprising," Snider said of Casal, who also was a member of the Chris Robinson Brotherhood. "That really rocked Chris, me and other people. Neal was the epicenter of a few bands.

"I'm not sure if Hard Working Americans will do more," he added. "We might just leave that band where it was, which was a good place."

One who prefers to use minimal overdubs on his studio albums, Snider first fell under the spell of music when he was 18. He can pinpoint almost down to the minute that it happened.

"I saw Jerry Jeff Walker at Greune Hall in New Braunfels, Texas, and I said to myself, 'That's me. I want to do that,'" Snider said. "I didn't even play guitar when I saw him.

"It was more about what he was singing about — living on someone's sofa, begging, being an irresponsible person," he added. "I fit that character, because a folk singer is the romantic version of the homeless guy. At that time, I was always bumming a ride, bumming a couch or hoping to meet people who would let me crash at their house."

Hired by singer-songwriter John Prine as an assistant and opening act, Snider quickly developed his style of creating his aural art. He writes songs constantly and, remarkably, will sit on those songs for a year or longer.

"John Prine taught me to use songs not to win arguments, but as a way to apologize and get things right," Snider said. "And with Don Was, who produced my 'The Excitement Plan' album, it was me learning more about arranging.

"You know, Don Was isn't allowed to talk publicly about how The Rolling Stones record, but Don Was can show his clients," he added with a laugh. "And Mick Jagger is consistently up for more art. It's always top shelf, even though some of the newer Stones songs don't go over as well as the other material in the stadiums, The Rolling Stones still try. There's still that effort, and I admire that."

When asked what does he want to be remembered for 100 years from now, Snider was quick to answer.

"I would like to be forgotten by then; I would like to phase out pretty quickly," he said with a laugh. "I have this hunch that a lot of people are going to be talking about me on the other side."

Snider laughed again.

"I have this hunch that I will go full-on crazy before I die," he said jokingly. "Early onset insanity. Hey, that sounds like an album title."

Tickets for Snider's Fort Smith concert are $25 and $27 and can be purchased at Stubs.net and at the Majestic - Fort Smith Facebook page. Those seeking information can visit ToddSnider.net.