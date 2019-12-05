Thursday

Copyright Class — Calling all Authors: A lawyer from a local law firm will talk about copyright laws. For adult and senior writers. Free to attend. 2 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Reindeer Story Time: Sing songs and craft a reindeer to take home. Toddlers and children. 10:30 a.m. at Alma Public Library.

Pinecone Oranments: Make ornaments out of pine cones and keep what you make. 4 p.m. at Alma Public Library.

Coding for Kids: Have fun and learn at the same time. This month kids will be coding a Lego maze. Tweens and teens. 3:30 p.m. at Cedarville Public Library.

Yoga at the Library: After-school yoga. Teachers, parents and kids welcome. Feel free to bring a yoga mat or towel. 4-4:30 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

All Ages: After-school program for families to check out books, make friends and participate in a variety of activities. Children, tweens and teens. 3:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Story Time: Books, songs, crafts and more. For preschoolers. 10 a.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry.

Angel Craft: Make an angel for your tree. All supplies provided. Limited number of kits, reservation required. Call (479) 474-6045. Free to participate. Adults and seniors. 1:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library.

Rotary Club of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith: Meets at 7 a.m. at Stubblefield Center, 5402 Kinkead Ave., Fort Smith.

Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-0229.

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 1 Social: Runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a light lunch, coffee and assistance for veterans in need at 12912 Tuscany Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-0928.

River City Safety and Environmental Council: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 785-8173.

Kiwanis Club of Fort Smith: Meets at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call K.C. Shay at (479) 353-5780.

Our Father's Heart Food Pantry: Open noon to 2 p.m. at Christ for the World, 4401 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith.

Friends of the Library Quilters and Fiber Arts Group: Meets at 1 p.m. at Cedarville Community Center.

Drop In and Draw: Held from 1-3 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

Free Basic Computer Skills Class: Runs 1:30-3:30 p.m. at American Job Center, 616 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Reserve a spot by calling (479) 783-0231.

"Critter Crunch" Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Vietnam Veterans Chapter 46: Meets at 6 p.m. at Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 467, 12112 Redwood Drive, Chaffee Crossing.

Sequoyah County Democrats: Meets at 6 p.m. at Roma Italian Restaurant, 1600 W. Tatham Ave., Sallisaw.

Police and Community Engagement (PACE): Meets at 6:30 pm. at Fort Smith Public Library — Davis Room, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Email sblue33@gmail.com.

Remnant End Times Ministries: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at 200 Towson Avenue in Fort Smith.

Writers Workshop: Begins at 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Heights, 1012 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren.

The Arc for the River Valley Bowling: Meets at 6:30 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith. Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for non-members per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Crawford County Democratic Association: Meets at 7 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call Richard at (479) 414-6840.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 467: Meets at 7 p.m. at 12112 Redwood Drive, Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith. Call Michael Sulina at (479) 783-6441.

Swinging Cavaliers Square Dance Club: Runs 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Hug Chevrolet Showroom, Hwy. 22 and Greenwood Road, Charleston. Call Anita at (479) 639-0019 or Ron at (479) 629-4736.

The Calendar runs Monday through Friday in the Times Record; weekend events are included in Friday’s calendar. Items must be submitted five working days before publication to Daily Calendar, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submissions to jlovett@swtimes.com.