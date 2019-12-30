Editor’s Note: Each year, the Times Record newsroom staff votes on the Top 10 local stories of the year. The city of Fort Smith facing five department head vacancies at once is the No. 2 story of the year. Reports will appear through Dec. 31.

Five Fort Smith city department directors stepped down this year leaving the city stretched thin during a year of struggles that included historic flooding and an ill-timed utility billing restructure.

At one point, the police chief, Development Services director, Finance director, Streets and Traffic Control director, and Utilities director were all filled by interim staff members. Some of those interim directors went on to permanently fill those roles while other positions had outside hires. As of Dec. 27, the Finance director was the only position still vacant.

Vice Mayor and Cityh Director Kevin Settle expressed concern at the fact these resignations occurred within about a month of each other rather than the fact that they happened at all.

With all the interim directors, At-Large Director Robyn Dawson hoped there would not be a noticeable difference in the day-to-day running of the city. Time has shown relatively smooth transitions during the final months of this year as new directors were hired.

The exodus of directors caused the Board of Directors to question why so many were leaving. While resignation letters cited no hard feelings, Ward 2 Director Andre Good doubted that was the case in every situation. His doubt sprung from the fact that 11 directors and deputy directors have resigned since April 2017. George Catsavis, Director of Ward 4, said he had not seen anything like this in his 10 years on the board.

Some directors cited new job offers as the reason for their resignation. Others wanted more time to spend with their families. Location might have been a preference as two directors moved to Colorado and Germany with job offers. The possibility of inadequate compensation led the board to compare director salaries in Fort Smith to other cities around the state with similar budget and population numbers.

The study showed that, overall, directors in Fort Smith are paid less than directors with comparable education and experience elsewhere in the state.

Blair Johanson of Johanson Group consulting firm carried out this study, assigning point values to a number of factors to determine what each position was worth. The 15 factors taken into account included experience, supervisory duties, communications, work conditions, and human relations. They were tallied up and assigned to the position so the board could adequately assess the compensation they deserved.

Another change this situation brought about was in the hiring process itself. In a 4-3 split vote, the Board of Directors decided to have a final executive session where they are able to ask questions about the candidates. This is on top of the two panels and luncheon the candidates already go through as a part of the hiring process. Previously, the sole decision rested with City Administrator Carl Geffken.

The issue those opposed to the change raised was that it put doubt in the candidate's mind about the authority of the city administrator. Those in favor of the change pointed out they did not want to question Geffken's decision or authority, only that they wanted a wider knowledge base for the final decision itself.

With the most recent appointment of the new Utilities Department head and the splitting of the Development Department between two directors, the city still has the Finance director position to fill.