Adam Sandler's cinematic journey throughout the gritty "Uncut Gems" is an occasionally thrilling, frequently exhausting experience for the viewer.

Directed by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie and mostly set in 2010, the R-rated movie follows the frantically placed footsteps of a New York City jeweler named Howard, who is played unevenly by Sandler. Howard owns a second-rate jewelry store and oversees a small, faithful staff of employees, but his eyes and mind continuously are fixed upon whatever he views as his next big score. It isn't enough that Howard has a strong, smart wife (Idina Menzel) and three healthy, seemingly happy children. Howard's addiction to his own adrenaline rushes fuels his desire to step outside of the family-first box.

After purchasing what he calls a black opal — it's a large, uncut, multi-colored gem that was extracted from an Ethiopian mine — Howard believes he will flip the unique item for a fortune. He submits the gem to be placed in an auction, where he believes he can get as much as $1 million from the winning bidder.

Standing alongside Sandler in the camera frames are LaKeith Stanfield ("Knives Out") as Demany, who works for Howard but isn't afraid to speak his mind or give Howard the finger; and real-life Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett as himself. When Garnett sees Howard's newest find, the star athlete finds the gem's sparkling colors of red and green impossible to resist. Garnett even goes as far as believing the black opal will give him some kind of magical luck to win games and break sports records.

The directors of "Uncut Gems" no doubt wish the viewer to feel sympathy for Howard, but it's difficult when the character himself creates 90 percent of the tense, violent drama that swirls around him. Frequently betting big on high-profile NBA games and shuffling cash and pawn-store items around the crowded city to try and pay back merciless, mobster-esque loan sharks are stressful ways to live, and resorting to using family members as another means to try and make his shady shenanigans pay off makes Howard seem materialistic, shallow and, well, a bit mean-spirited.

Also steering matters deep into storm-cloud territory is Howard's extramarital, self-destructive relationship with a female employee (Julia Fox), who harbors a fascination with The Weeknd — the singer appears briefly as himself in the movie — and a nose for cocaine. Howard and Julia seemingly are either screaming at each other in the streets or they are succumbing to their physical lust for each other inside Howard's darkened apartment.

There are moments of greatness sprinkled throughout "Uncut Gems" that try to claw their way out of the film's noisy, messy wreckage. When Howard locks three Mafia types inside a small section of his jewelry store and forces them to watch a televised NBA game with him, the moment is gripping. Another great scene takes place when Howard and a reluctant Demany travel to try and retrieve the uncut gem from Garnett. Always the loudmouth, Howard takes a basketball out of a professional athlete's hands and jogs in for a slightly awkward layup.

Like Howard's layup, "Uncut Gems" has potential but falls short of greatness. Rather than adding a level of realism to the storyline, the film's constant barrage of profanity and Sandler's tendency to overact in some scenes are jarring, harming the film's rhythm. On top of the cramped dialogue are the sounds of ringing phone, store-door buzzers and yelling from multiple characters. Instead of becoming an intriguing journey for viewers, "Uncut Gems" stumbles into sensory overload and never manages to escape its self-inflicted trappings.

Final grade: C+