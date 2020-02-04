The AARP Smart Driver Safety classroom Course will be offered on Feb. 10 at Mercy Fort Smith, 7304 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith and again on Feb. 22 at Baptist Health Center, East Main & South 20th. St. Van Buren.

Class will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Safe driving is a challenge for all drivers. For older drivers, risk to safe driving may arise from health changes affecting vision, hearing, or reaction time. This course is open to all drivers regardless of age. Membership in AARP is not requited to to attend the Driver Safety class.

This course is designed to help participants, understand the effects of aging on driving, learn driving strategies that take into account the effects of aging. Participants may be eligible to receive a multi-year auto insurance discount upon completing the course. Consult an insurance agent for details.

Fee for the course is $20 a person, or $15 for AARP members. There are no tests. To register for the Fort Smith class call 479-314-6016; for the Van Buren class call 479-414-6671.