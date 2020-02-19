Fish City Grill announced a new menu as part of the restaurants’ 25th anniversary evolution.

One of the company's newest restaurant locations is in Fort Smith. It opened in June 2019 at 7001 Phoenix Ave.

The menu continues to offer old favorites for fans of the restaurants, while featuring six new flavor-forward items that are sure to tempt palates, a news release boasts. The new menu debuted Tuesday.

New on the appetizer list are the Crispy Asian Brussels Sprouts. The sprouts come with a maple sriracha soy glaze for about $9.

There is one new sandwich on the menu, and it’s a biggie: a New England Style Lobster & Shrimp Roll, which comes with Old Bay tarragon mayo on a split-top buttered brioche roll. The roll will sell for about $20.

There are three new selections on the Favorites section of the menu. The first, a Garlic Caper Grilled Salmon, comes with cherry tomatoes, lemon, white wine, almond pesto rice and seasonal veggie for about $19. Next, Seared Scallops & Applewood Bacon Wrapped Shrimp, which come with mashed potatoes, garlic wilted spinach and Old Bay beurre blanc, for about $22. Last is a Jalapeño Stuffed Grilled Chicken, which comes with cheddar and tomato-stuffed jalapeño, roasted pepper cream sauce, Cuban black beans and white rice, for about $15.

There is one new dessert on the menu: Homemade Banana Pudding. It will sell for about $6.

Founded in 1995, Fish City Grill has 20 locations throughout Texas, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma. In an effort to tread lightly on the world, Fish City Grill states it is committed to fisheries and vendors that are environmentally conscious and fish legally from sustainable waters.