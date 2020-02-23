Austin, a mixed-breed puppy now about 3 months old has a playful, sweet personality and will need a fenced yard to ensure safe play time. Austin will make a great companion.
Tips of the Week
• Train your dog to follow simple commands.
• Spay or neuter
• Schedule annual visits to vet.
• Interact with your pet often - socialize.
• Stay informed about local licensing laws
• Microchip and keep ID tags on your pet.
Poteau Valley Humane Society is at 326 Industrial Blvd. in Poteau. Representatives can be reached at (918) 649-0986, PoteauPets@clnk.com, PoteauPets.org or Facebook/PoteauValleyHumaneSociety.