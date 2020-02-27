Is there anything better than live performances by area musicians and actors, skits, comedy and the revelation of historical facts?

If one asks Kevin Jones, the answer would be "No."

Jones serves as the director, narrator and host for the upcoming "Local Color Radio Hour, "which will begin at 7 p.m. March 7, at the King Opera House, 427 Main St. in downtown Van Buren. Aimed at all ages and all interests, the event will include numerous features to entertain and educate, sometimes all at once, in a setting that will recreate the popular old radio shows of yesteryear, he said.

"I'm always excited about these shows, and we are always working on content for future shows," Jones said. "And I'm excited about this particular shows because we are back in the historic, beautiful King Opera House in Van Buren, a town that is full of history.

"And we have major support from the King Opera House people, the city and the local businesses," he added. "There is a positive energy about downtown, especially Main Street. People like helping each other, and this is a fun and educational way to do it."

Set to raise money for the UAFS-Drennen Scott House, the Wilhauf House and the Fort Smith Museum of History, the upcoming event will be the eighth show in a series that focuses on area talent and history and traditionally is held in a different venue. Van Buren's history, as well as aspects of local music and culture, will be highlights for those who witness the show, Jones said.

Providing the music will be "amazingly talented" area musicians and singers such as Maggie Jones, Joe Hardin, The Numbskulls, Matt McCoy, Gary Udouj, Steve Kite, Dan Maher, Katrina Brandi, Dennis Siler and Eric Mathews, as well as the local band, La Nueva Imagen de San Luis.

"I met (La Nueva Miagen de San Luis) through classes at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith," Jones said. "They are a band who travel constantly and who will play their variety of Banda music."

Adding to the show's energy and skill levels will be Fort Smith Fire Battalion Chief Tery Graves and the Fort Smith Firefighters Pipe and Drum Corps, he said. Lee Krehbiel, UAFS vice chancellor of Student Affairs, will also be on hand to perform the Uilleann pipes, which also are known as "Elbow Pipes," Jones said.

"I thought it fitting to offer some Scots/Irish music for St. Patrick's Day, and to showcase some of the people in the area who promote this culture and show why," he said. "(We) will play original and traditional tunes in genres diverse as blues, bluegrass, gospel, rock, Americana and, of course, Scots/Irish."

"The Local Color Radio Hour" also will be an opportunity for attendees to metaphorically visit the fictional Needmore Hardware Store, which is at the center of a recurring comedy skit similar to old-school radio duos, Jones said. Caroline Speir, executive director for the Fort Smith Museum of History, and Greg Hall, a volunteer with the UAFS Drennen-Scott House in Van Buren, will offer the "What's On Display" and "Little Known Facts" segments.

"This form of entertainment is so much more rewarding for audiences and performers than watching TV because it is active, as something is always going on and anything is possible," Jones said. "Audiences have to pay attention, too. Our shows are full of history, information about local events, people and places we highlight.

"And the shows are funny — sometimes intentionally and sometimes not intentionally," he added. "We have had some happy accidents, or it's due to the cast and their ability to improv, or just go with it, when something goes awry. We have fun and we hope the audiences do, too."

Tickets for the Local Color Radio Hour event are $10 and can be purchased at the door. The doors are set to open at 6 p.m.

Those seeking more information can visit the Local Color Radio Hour Facebook page and differentkjones.wixsite.com/lcrh.