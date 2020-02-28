Friday

Art Class: Meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Arc for the River Valley, 7821 Texas Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Bingo for Books: Everyone wins a book. Coffee provided. Adults and seniors. 10 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library. (2nd Fri)

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Friday features snake feeding. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Downtown Fort Smith Sertoma Club: Members meet at noon at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Roger Young at (479) 650-2542.

First Friday Fun: Meets at 11 a.m. at Van Buren Public Library. Adults and seniors. (1st Fri)

Food For Thought Program: Meets at noon at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-0229. (3rd Fri)

Fort Smith Commissary Kiwanis Club: Meets at 7 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Call Mark Hobbs at (479) 649-9800.

Fort Smith Duplicate Bridge Club: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U Street in Fort Smith.

Fort Smith Public Library Story Time: Meets at 10 a.m. at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-3945.

Mountainburg Coding Club: Build skills, vocabulary and confidence with coding. Ages 7-12. Space is limited, please call to register. 4:15 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

Nature Break for Ages 3-7: Begins at 3:45 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Needles and Chatter: Crocheting, knitting, sewing, quilting, cross-stitch, embroidery, paper crafting. Bring your own project and work alongside others. 12:30-2 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library. (2nd & 4th Fri)

Noon Exchange Club: Members meet at noon at The Hall at Taliano's, 200 N. 13th St., Fort Smith. Visit www.fortsmithnoonexchange.com.

Novice Bridge Game: Meets at 10 a.m. at 1810 S. U St. in Fort Smith.

River Valley Community Action Network: Meets at noon at Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce, 612 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-7837. (2nd Fri)

Senior Citizens Committee Luncheon: Begins at 12:30 p.m. at Elizabeth McGill Center, 521 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. Call Robert Bell at (479) 783-1298. (3rd Fri)



Toddler Story Time: Meets 10-10:30 a.m. at Sebastian County Library, 18 N. Adair St., Greenwood. Call (479) 996-2856.

Yarn and Needle Club: Meets at 1 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library, 225 U.S. 71 NW, Mountainburg. Call (479) 369-1600. (1st Fri)





Saturday

All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast: Begins at 8 a.m. at Belle Point Masonic Lodge, 6000 Zero St., Fort Smith. (2nd Sat)

Arkansas Retired Military Association: Meets at 11 a.m. at 1500 N. Greenwood Avenue in Fort Smith. (1st Sat)

Arkansas Retired Military Association Ladies Auxiliary Breakfast: Runs 8:30-10 a.m. at 144 N. Greenwood Ave in Fort Smith. Cost is $5. Call (479) 783-2727.

Arklahoma African Violet Society: Meets at 1 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. (2nd Sat)

Church on the Street: Meets at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Riverfront Drive and North H Street in Fort Smith.

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Saturday features fish feeding in the large aquarium. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Fellowship Singing: Meets at 5 p.m. for a covered dish meal followed by singing at 6 p.m. at God's Harvest Pentecostal Tabernacle, 325 Ray Lane, Alma. (1st Sat)

GeoCaching: Introductory class meets at 11 a.m. at Ralph D. Graf Library in Mulberry. Everyone welcome. (Feb. 8)

Gold Wing Road Riders Association Region H Arkansas District Chapter F: Meets at 10 a.m. at Golden Corral, 1801 S. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. (3rd Sat)

Gospel Singing: Begins at 6 p.m. at Cameron Gospel Lighthouse, 15519 Hill St., Cameron. (3rd Sat)

Guided Hike: Begins at 9 a.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Laser Shot: Meets at 3 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Activity dependent on availability of the room. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Lavaca Community Food Pantry: Opens at 8 a.m. at 2709 AR 96 in Lavaca. (2nd & 4th Sat)

Military Order Purple Heart Post No. 587: Meets at noon at Vietnam Veterans Building, 12112 Redwood Drive, Fort Chaffee in Fort Smith. Call Jim Frye at (479) 639-2489. (2nd Sat)

Mother Nature Reads: Begins at 10:30 a.m. at Hobbs State Park, 20201 AR 12, Rogers. All ages welcome, but most stories are targeted to ages 3-6. Stories are followed by hands-on nature craft activities. Call (479) 789-5000. (2nd Sat)

Mountainburg Public Library Story Time: Read books, sing songs and do a craft or activity together. Toddlers, children and tweens. 1 p.m. at Mountainburg Public Library.

New Beginning Family Ministry: Free community dinner and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. at 305 S. Saddler Street in Poteau. (3rd Sat)

RAM Saturdays: Runs noon to 5 p.m. at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 784-2787.

The Arc for the River Valley Bowling: Meets at 3 p.m. at Midland Bowl, 2600 N. 32nd St., Fort Smith Cost is $1.25 for Arc members and $2.50 for non-members per game. Call (479) 783-5529.

Veterans of Foreign Wars: Members meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 8845, 3005 Tilles Ave., Fort Smith. Call Charles Hollibough at (479) 783-8394. (2nd Sat)



Sunday

Annual Spaghetti Dinner: Event includes spaghetti with meat sauce, marinated mushrooms, salad, rolls and dessert. 4-7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 22 N. 13th St., Fort Smith, or pick up in front of the IC gymnasium on North A Street. $10 for adults, $5 for children age three and up. (Feb. 23)

Archery Lessons: Begins at 2:30 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Equipment provided. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Crawford County Friends of Genealogy: Meets at 2:30 p.m. at Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. (3rd Sun)

Critter Crunch Animal Feeding: Begins at 2 p.m. at Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center, 8300 Wells Lake Road, Fort Smith. Visit www.rivervalleynaturecenter.com or call (479) 452-3993.

Hot Springs Freethinkers: Meets at 3 p.m. at Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, 200 Whittington Ave., Hot Springs. (1st Sun)

John G. Lake Ministry: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Call Chris Del Conte at (479) 689-9690 for location.

River Valley Writers: Meets at 2 p.m. at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. (2nd Sun)

Van Buren Writers Group: Members meet at 2 p.m. at the Van Buren Public Library, 1409 Main St., Van Buren. Call Sheila at (479) 739-6057. (3rd Sun)



The Calendar runs Monday through Friday in the Times Record; weekend events are included in Friday's calendar. Items must be submitted five working days before publication to Daily Calendar, P.O. Box 1359, Fort Smith, AR 72902. Email submissions to jlovett@swtimes.com.