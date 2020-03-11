Dolly Parton recently turned 74, but the music icon says she has no plans to stop working any time soon. In fact, she has some specific aspirations in mind for when she hits the big 7-5.

"I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," Parton said in a recent interview Sunday with "60 Minutes Australia."

"I thought it would be such a hoot if they'll go for it – I don't know if they will – if I could be on the cover again, when I'm 75," she added, noting she could "probably" still wear her original outfit from the 1978 photo shoot.

Parton became the first country singer to post for the magazine, appearing on the October 1978 cover in the iconic Playboy bunny outfit, ears and bow tie.

Dolly Parton performs during the 53rd Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 13, 2019.

She just brought up that Playboy photo shoot in January, when she sparked what became known as the "Dolly Parton challenge": Social media users would post four contrasting photos of themselves that would be appropriate profile photos for four different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

The Grammy winner labeled a picture of herself in a buttoned-up blazer as "LinkedIn," tailor-made for the business networking service. On the other side of the spectrum, she labeled the picture of herself dressed as a Playboy bunny as "Tinder," a popular dating app notorious for riskier business.

"Get you a woman who can do it all," Parton playfully captioned the meme with a wink emoji.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson