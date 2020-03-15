He played chess against the Grim Reaper, worked feverishly to save a demon-possessed girl and fought in gravity-defying warfare against Flash Gordon on the big screen, and now he's gone.

Swiss-born actor Max von Sydow ("The Exorcist," "Game of Thrones") sadly passed away at age 90, and although he might have lacked household-name status of Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson and Robert DeNiro among the general public, von Sydow was a peerless force to be admired in the world of cinema. Like Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, von Sydow never really gave a bad performance. Even when von Sydow's screen time was so brief in 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" — it's been said by many that von Sydow's first line in the film, "This will begin to make things right," was a playful jab at the not-so-great "Star Wars" prequel films that came before — Sydow delivered the goods and then some.

Around the time I turned 30, the spooky, critically acclaimed "The Exorcist" was re-released as a "one-night showing" event in theaters. I was too young to see the film in theaters when it originally was released in 1973, so I embraced the chance to catch director William Friedkin's still-shocking, Oscar-winning film. I loved seeing it in the theaters in 2000, but I don't think I could rewatch the movie again. The demon/devil stuff, that just scares me sleepless now, but there's no denying von Sydow's magnetic greatness opposite Linda Blair, Jason Miller and Ellen Burstyn in "The Exorcist."

Much less tense — and serving up a whole lot of crazy, Technicolor-like brightness and fun — was 1981's "Flash Gordon," a campy, sci-fi cinematic ride whose strengths were von Sydow's onscreen presence as a galactic-destroying baddie and a terrific original score by rock band Queen. My memory of my brother, Todd, and I sauntering into the theater with our neighbor friend, Brad, and his stepfather, Earl, is one of almost countless warm memories of life growing up in Stillwater, Okla. Brad, Todd and I were too young to drive, so we gladly piled into Earl's car for a fun night of then-cool visual effects, hot popcorn and chilled Cokes.

Throughout "Flash Gordon," von Sydow showed he was perfectly cast as Ming the Merciless, an evil ruler who loved long capes, super-dark eye shadow and the thought of terrorizing Sam J. Jones and a pre-"James Bond" Timothy Dalton. I need to break down and buy the DVD version because of von Sydow's cold-blooded antagonist is just that good. The fact that von Sydow played his "Flash Gordon" role straight while so many of the other characters embraced the story's cheese factor is golden.

We've lost a lot of pop-culture greats over the last five years — Burt Reynolds, Aretha Franklin, Stan Lee, Leonard Nimoy, Danny Aiello, Diahann Carroll, Tom Petty, Prince, Rush drummer Neil Peart, Gene Wilder, Glenn Frey of The Eagles, Adam West, David Bowie, Neil Simon and so many others. Like those who went before him, von Sydow is worthy to be remembered. Afterall, he is the only male Swedish actor to win an Oscar nomination (1987's "Pelle the Conqueror" and 2011's "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close"), according to imdb.com. Rest in peace, Max von Sydow. We'll see you on our video screens again soon.

Scott Smith has been a feature writer for the Times Record newspaper since April 1996 and started covering entertainment in 1999. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and plays bass in the Fort Smith-based blues/rock/soul band, Goodluck Slim.