There's a new book in town, and within its pages are true-life tales of some of the most groundbreaking musical artists in all of rock.

Published by Rowman & Littlefield and created from the pen and mind of author Steven Tow, "London Reign Over Me: How England's Capital Built Classic Rock" presents a front-row view into the artistic efforts and triumphs of The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Kinks, The Animals, Jethro Tull, Deep Purple, Small Faces, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, The Byrds, Free, The Yardbirds and many others who helped shape the popular music landscape of the 1960s and '70s.

A history teacher who specializes in rock-and-roll music and 20th America, Tow lets his 200-plus page book dig deep into history-making occurrences, such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones boosting themselves by creating powerful, in-house songwriting teams. John Steel, drummer for The Animals, another popular 1960s band, claimed that his own group lacked the necessary abilities to create strong, original material.

"Basically, there was never a good songwriting setup in the Animals," states Steel, whose group was known for "House of the Rising Sun," "We Gotta Get Out of This Place" and other famous cover songs. "That's where we sort of stumbled and fell."

Eric Burdon, lead singer for The Animals, compares how early rock performers born in the U.S. differed from their British competitors in Tow's book. The big-voiced frontman claimed that English bands were much more open to improvisation, whereas American singers and musicians mapped out their ad-lib lines, patter and "the number of steps they take" before each concert.

"London, Reign Over Me" also discusses how future Led Zeppelin guitarist/songwriter Jimmy Page was hired as the then-new bassist for The Yardbirds in 1966. The Yardbirds featured guitarist Jeff Beck, who replaced the group's original guitarist, Eric Clapton. Page started on bass but quickly graduated to sharsayie lead-guitar duties with Beck before eventually forming Led Zeppelin.

The book also discusses how Keith Moon, who was The Who's drummer until his death in September 1978, gave Led Zeppelin their name. Page was telling Moon how he had assembled a new lineup — Page, singer Robert Plant, drummer John Bonham and bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones — for what would be The Yardbirds' final configuration of the 1960s. Expecting Moon to react favorably, Page was greeted by less-than-enthusiastic words from the outspoken drummer. Moon incorrectly predicted that Page's new band would "go over like a lead balloon." The New Yardbirds soon would be renamed Led Zeppelin and would go on to become one of the most popular rock bands.

Other interesting pieces of pop-culture history found in "London, Reign Over Me" include Kinks drummer Mick Avory briefly playing drums for The Rolling Stones; Jimi Hendrix admitting that using his teeth to play his guitar strings wasn't painful but did mandate three daily visits by his toothbrush; Deep Purple members Ian Gillan (vocals) and Ritchie Blackmore (guitar) detesting the prog-rock tag branded upon their group circa 1969; and future Bad Company members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke scoring big with then-band Free's monster radio single from 1970, "All Right Now."

Still heard today on TV shows, commercials and beyond, "All Right Now" was given an impromptu birth when Rodgers, Kirke, bassist Andy Fraser and guitarist Paul Kossoff needed a crowd-rousing, uptempo song for their concerts, Tow's book states.

Tow's book also includes a foreword from acclaimed drummer Bill Bruford, best known for being the original drummer for Yes and for being a part of some of King Crimson's most-cherished albums and tours. Bruford's contribution to the book, although brief, is as telling and rewarding as many of the stories found on later pages. " ... There is a reasonable chance of fair payment for musical labour, freedom of thought, technological development, critical engagement, and a ready and enthusiastic audience. Oh what gems may emerge," he said of watching and playing in bands during the 1960s. "Such was the music ecology of London. We could play anything we wanted. Two gigs a week would pay for my flat and prevent starvation. The rest of the time we could practice, do our hair, and look for better gigs in Melody Maker ... "

Tow seemingly took the task of writing the book as serious as his subjects viewed their own music.

"My job is to put London's contribution to that music in its proper place," Two states. "Since we're half a century on now, I think we have the ability to view the '60s/early '70s era as a truly special period in music, one not likely to be repeated."