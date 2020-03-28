TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled that a child born in the United States is a U.S. citizen.

In 1939, the Spanish Civil War ended with the surrender of Republican defenders of Madrid to Francisco Franco's Nationalist forces.

In 1979, a pressure valve in a reactor at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant failed to close, causing a near-critical meltdown.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Maxim Gorky (1868-1936), author; Freddie Bartholomew (1924-1992), actor; Mario Vargas Llosa (1936- ), author; Jerry Sloan (1942- ), basketball player/coach; Rick Barry (1944- ), basketball player; Dianne Wiest (1948- ), actress; Reba McEntire (1955- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Chris Myers (1959- ), sportscaster; Cheryl James aka Salt (1966- ), rapper; Vince Vaughn (1970- ), actor; Nick Frost (1972- ), actor/screenwriter; Julia Stiles (1981- ), actress; Lady Gaga (1986- ), singer-songwriter/actress.

TODAY'S FACT: The cleanup of the damaged nuclear reactor at Three Mile Island after the 1979 meltdown took nearly 14 years and cost approximately $973 million.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, movers hired by Baltimore Colts owner Bob Irsay arrived at the team's offices in the middle of the night and moved the NFL franchise to Indianapolis, a move Irsay had not announced publicly.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "We invent fictions in order to live somehow the many lives we would like to lead when we barely have one at our disposal." — Mario Vargas Llosa

TODAY'S NUMBER: 28 — percentage of U.S. native children ages 0 to 17 with at least one foreign-born parent in 2018.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 24) and first quarter moon (April 1).