It may not be possible to give the inside of your refrigerator a thorough cleaning on a frequent basis, so if you do just one thing, stick to the drawers that hold meats and vegetables. Over time, these drawers can become a breeding ground for things like salmonella, E.coli, mold and other harmful bacteria. When substances drip into the drawers, they cling onto the textured grooves and crevices in these refrigerated bins, which are an ideal location for them to thrive and multiply. Simply remove the drawers and give them a good cleaning with warm water and soap, then wipe dry.