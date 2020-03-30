Sauerkraut is a good source of probiotics, useful bacteria that provide health benefits, and vitamin K2, which is believed to help reduce the risk of heart disease. According to EcoWatch, sauerkraut can improve your digestion, strengthen your immune system and lose weight.

To make your own basic sauerkraut, you'll only need one medium green cabbage and one tablespoon of kosher or sea salt. You can also add garlic, carrots and other vegetables. Now, you're ready to begin.

1. Quarter the cabbage, leaving the core. Throw away the outer leaves of the cabbage, keeping one.

2. Shred the cabbage quarters into a large bowl. Combine with shredded carrot and finely chopped garlic if desired. Continue shredding until the total weight equals 28 ounces (800 grams). This will fill a 1-quart jar, but you can double the recipe to fit larger vessels.

3. Add salt to the bowl of shredded vegetables, massaging it into the mixture until brine starts accumulating at the bottom of your bowl. This will take several minutes, up to half an hour.

4. Pack the cabbage mixture into a clean, 1-quart jar. Press down to get rid of air pockets. Then, pour the brine in the bowl into the jar. Ensure all solids are completely submerged, as exposure to the air can result in unwanted bacteria growth.

5. Place the cabbage leaf you set aside earlier on top of the mixture to keep it submerged.

6. Insert a fermentation weight, smaller jar or other improvised weight into your sauerkraut jar, on top of the mixture. This will hold your veggie mixture below the brine during fermentation.

7. Screw the lid onto your 1-quart jar to press the jelly jar down, keeping your cabbage mixture below the brine. The lid should be left slightly loose to allow gases produced during fermentation to escape.

8. Keep the vessel at room temperature, out of direct sunlight, for 1-4 weeks. Taste the sauerkraut after 7 days. The longer it ferments, the stronger the taste will be.