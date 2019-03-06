Traditionally, the United Methodist Churches in the area host Lenten evening worship services each Sunday evening during the season of Lent.

Members of the congregations of the participating churches worship at different churches each Sunday, with a different preacher each service. Each evening service begins at 6 p.m. and includes a time of singing, praying, hearing a sermon, and receiving an offering for the ministry of the Shoal Creek United Methodist Camp. There is also a time of fellowship following the worship service. T

he schedule for the Lenten Evening Worship Services is:

* March 10: Booneville United Methodist Church

* March 17: Charleston United Methodist Church March 24-Paris UMC

* March 31-:Ozark United Methodist Church

* April 7: Cole’s Chapel United Methodist Church

* April 14: Cecil United Methodist Church

Lent is a season of the Church Year where we focus our attention on our relationship with God, through reflection, repentance, and renewal. Lent begins forty days before Easter, but excludes Sundays because every Sunday is considered a “little Easter.”

Earlier in Christian history, when individuals used Lent as a time of fasting and repentance, they did not want to be tempted by sweets, bread and other distractions in the house. Therefore, they cleaned out their cabinets, using all the sugar and yeast in sweet breads and prepared meals with all the meat available before the Lent season began.

Influenced by this tradition of eliminating distractions, we observe the time of Lent as a period of self-examination and consideration of areas in our lives in which repentance and change are needed. This year the season of Lent begins on March 6, with Ash Wednesday. The first Sunday of Lent is March 10. Lent concludes the Saturday before Easter Sunday. This year Easter Sunday is April 21.

For additional information regarding Lent and its implications in our lives or information regarding the Lenten Evening Worship Services, please call Booneville First United Methodist Church at 675-2811 or email at info.makingodknown@yahoo.com.