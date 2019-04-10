Wednesday

Apr 10, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Charleston School District


April 10


Beefy cheese nachos, pinto beans, salsa, fruit, and milk


April 11


Hamburger, baked beans, potato chips, fruit, and milk


April 12


Chicken spaghetti, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk


April 15


Hot dog, French fries, cookie, fruit, and milk


April 16


Chicken strips, potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit, and milk


County Line School District


April 10


Crispitos, Cheese Stick, Tossed Salad, Pinto Beans, Fresh Fruit, Applesauce, Milk


April 11


Chicken Spaghetti, Tossed Salad, Green Beans, Fresh Fruit, WW. Roll, Milk


April 12


Fish Sticks, Tator Tots, Coleslaw, Fresh Fruit, Hushpuppies, Milk


April 15


Steak Fingers, Macaroni/ Cheese, Tossed Salad, Sweet Peas, Fresh Fruit, WW Roll, Milk


April 16


Stromboli/Marinara, Tossed Salad, Steamed Broccoli, Fresh Fruit, Baked Chips, Milk