This is Doug! Isn't he handsome? Doug is a Cur mix, he weighs 45 pounds and is a very friendly, happy dog! He has been with us for almost a year, we must find him a forever home and family a year is too long. He has already been neutered so he is ready to go home with you! Come to the Shelter and meet him, his adoption fee is only $45.00. For more information on Doug call the Shelter at 362-7322 after 12:00.
Wish List:
Dry Dog Food
Puppy Chow
Cat Litter non-scoopable
Bleach
Laundry Soap
Paper Towels