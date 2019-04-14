This week Howard Church held a revival with Brother Shane Williams as the evangelist. That man can preach! On the last night of the revival, I was sitting there thinking why is it that we have a revival in the spring and fall, usually? Thinking about the definition of revival: the state of being revived such as: renewed attention to or interest in something, a period of renewed religious interest. This really stepped on my toes. I began to wonder why do we have revival in spring and fall. Shouldn’t revival or renewal in God and our faith be every day? Shouldn’t we be more excited each day? Each day is a new beginning to talk to God, read His word, and be a shining witness for Him? These are some tough questions that I need to answer every day. God never forgets us. Why then shouldn’t we, as Christians, be renewed in Him each and every day? Boy howdy if we all did that what a difference we could make in our communities. Then, it would spread on from there. When you drop a pebble in water, it sends out ripples that we sometimes never see where it ends. Our shining light for Jesus can do just that, send out ripples that we never know who it touches and may never know. Jesus works like that if we let Him shine, not us. Revival-what a strong word. Just sit quietly, think on it, and what it means to you.

If we have revival in us, what a difference we can make. There are lost and dying people going to hell. Here’s where the ripple comes into play. You may touch the life of one of those lost people and never know it. Actions speak louder than words! When you truly have the Lord in you every day, people can see it. It doesn’t take standing on the corner screaming it. All some people need is a simple smile, hello, God bless you, or any act of kindness. You see, it doesn’t have to be something out of our pocketbook. Actions!! This comes from having a revival or renewal for our selves every day. Sure does make me feel good. It is so much easier to smile than to frown. Besides, frowns cause more wrinkles!

Let’s make it our goal, me included, to be a renewed witness for Jesus every day. Be a blessing to someone today. I pray God will allow me to bless someone today with my actions, not to be noticed, but to be Christ like. God Bless Amen

Matthew 5:16“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, And glorify your Father which art in Heaven.

John 12:26 - If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will [my] Father honour.

Mark 10:45 - For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.

Ephesians 2:10 - For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.