Thinking about compassion today. Jesus had compassion for everyone. It made no difference to Him what sin had been done, Jesus loved everyone. When finishing witnessing to the sinner, there was a change in their life. Changed forever. Sadly, in today’s society, compassion is a missing element. It has become such a me world, disregarding others pain. Compassion is to have sympathy and concern for the sufferings or misfortunes of others. What is your level of compassion? Do you feel for others and suffer with them? You can’t actually know their true suffering, but do you consider what is happening in their life? Or are you a person who thinks of yourself and that you have it worse than anyone else? If you will look around you, there is always someone worse than you. When I broke my arm, people would say they didn’t know how I stood it having broken so many bones. I chose to see my cup running over. When I fell it was backwards, it could have been my neck that was broken. God’s mercy was with me again that day. When you leave a restaurant with your doggie bag and see a homeless person outside the restaurant, do you give them your doggie bag? It may just be left overs, but it could be the only food that person has had today. You think homeless do it to themselves. Have you stopped long enough to hear their story-thus compassion. That didn’t involve money. It involved time and leftovers. Jesus never turned away any one. Does Jesus’ light shine through you and your actions? Some things to think about! It could be me or you homeless in the blink of an eye. Storms, death, sickness, bills could all result in not having a home. Some people have relatives and a church to help them. Others have no one to turn to.

I’m sure you are wondering where this is coming from. The other day I was in Little Rock. Just as I was leaving the restaurant, yes, with my doggie bag, I saw an older gentleman walking across the parking lot with his possessions in a plastic bag. I actually got in my car to leave. I kept watching this man as he made his way to the bench in front of the restaurant. God put one of those 2 x 4 whippings on me. How could I sit there in my car with my food and this gentleman had nothing? I walked up to him asking him if he was hungry. Very politely he responded with a yes maam. I explained this was just left overs, but I’d like for him to have them. As tears came to his eyes, He actually said for God to bless me. To me, he was the one needing the blessings. We had a conversation about our Lord. I have not been able to get this gentleman out of my mind. One thing that made it even harder is that he was a veteran. A man that served our country There seems to be no compassion for those men and women. Or for that matter, many other helpless people. Our Lord and Savior on this earth was a man of compassion. What does that tell us? God Bless Amen

Mark 6:34 - And Jesus, when he came out, saw much people, and was moved with compassion toward them, because they were as sheep not having a shepherd: and he began to teach them many things.

Galatians 6:2 - Bear ye one another's burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.

Matthew 14:14 - And Jesus went forth, and saw a great multitude, and was moved with compassion toward them, and he healed their sick.

Matthew 7:1-2 Judge not, that ye be not judged.

2 For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.