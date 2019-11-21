Western Pennsylvania was the neighborhood of Fred Rogers, beloved host of the long-running children’s television program “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” And visitors to the region can now explore several sites with connections to Rogers along the new Fred Rogers Trail.



Rogers is portrayed by Tom Hanks in the new biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Michael Chapaloney, the state’s executive director of tourism, expects the movie to spur visits to the new trail.



“Fred Rogers is more relevant than ever,” Chapaloney said, and the trail “is a perfect way to explore his hometown and the place where he created his iconic television show.”



Rogers was born and grew up in Latrobe, where several trail stops can be found.



Fred Rogers Center at Saint Vincent College offers an interactive exhibit, including recorded interviews with Rogers, a display of memorabilia, and a look at his life before he began his television show and donned his famous sweater.



Visitors to Latrobe also can take a selfie at the Fred Rogers statue in James H. Rogers Park (named for Fred’s father), stop by Rogers’ old high school and its display of Rogers memorabilia (during scheduled public events) and explore the Latrobe Area Historical Society, which has exhibits about Rogers and another favorite son of Latrobe, golf legend Arnold Palmer.



Before leaving town, visitors can pay respects at Rogers’ grave in Unity Cemetery.



Kids and thrill-seekers might want to stop at Idlewild & SoakZone amusement park in nearby Ligonier. Visitors can take a trolley ride through “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.”



In Pittsburgh, where Rogers filmed his show at WQED-TV, stops include the downtown Heinz History Center, featuring the world’s largest collection of original items from the show’s set, including King Friday XIII’s castle.



At the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, the “Fred Rogers & Us” exhibit features original puppets from the show.



And travelers who would like to try their own “trolley” ride should check out the Duquesne Incline, a funicular railway that is a dead ringer for Mr. Rogers’ trolley.



Finally, the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pennsylvania, offers trolley rides and a look at the place where the iconic episode “Grandparents” was filmed.



For more info, go to visitpa.com/fredrogers.