Strong shoulders! They look great and they are so good for you, too! Unfortunately, our shoulders are quite sensitive and once there is an injury rotation and movement becomes very limited.



Our move today is great for strengthening the whole shoulder area, upper back and chest as well.



The move is called an alternating front dealt raise. You will need a set of light hand weights for this exercise.



Begin this move by grasping your hand weights in each hand and standing tall. Rolling your shoulders back and down, and engaging your midsection extend both arms straight down slightly in front of your thighs.



Now, start by bending in your left elbow and proceed to pull your left arm up, tucking your weight into your chest. Aiming for shoulder height, push the elbow out from your body. Also, at the same time lift your right arm straight out in front of you, keeping the palm of your hand facing the floor, shooting for shoulder level.



Once you reach your fullest extension with both arms, slowly return to your starting point. Then immediately switch the positioning of your arms, tucking the right arm in, and extending the left arm straight out.



Continue this alternating raise move for at least eight repetitions on each arm, shooting for at least three sets.



If at anytime you find the weight becomes too heavy, reduce the weight, or drop it completely and then continue the exercise.



This move is designed to target multiple areas in one exercise.



This exercise is great on its own if your shoulders need a little pick me up or, as always, this move is great added into any upper body routine.



Marlo Alleva, an instructor at Gold’s Gym and group fitness coordinator at Fontaine-Gills YMCA in Lakeland, Florida, can be reached at faluvzpa@msn.com.