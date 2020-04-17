Religion Notes: 4.17.20

Evangel Temple offers online, radio and TV services

Evangel Temple knows how important it is to stay connected during this time of isolation from large groups of people, and encourages our community to connect with their church each day.

In addition to Evangel Temple’s online services on Facebook and YouTube, Pastor Don Hutchings’ message is broadcast every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Fox24 TV. Weekday radio programs are also available Monday through Friday at 7:51 a.m. and 5:51 p.m. on KZKZ Spirit 106.3FM. Pastor Don also offers a Sunday radio program that begins at 8 a.m.

A schedule of ET’s online services and devotionals may be accessed on their events page online at ExcitingET.com.

