River Valley Art Beat: Artist Spotlight

Contemporary photography is indebted to earlier forms of art photography. Artists have long laid the foundations exploring the intricacies of light and exposure within a camera. Without their contributions, the world and its various outlets of communication would be quite dull. Eva Rubinstein, a photographer prominent in the 1960s and 70s, played a role in laying the foundation for interior and architectural scenes and their interplay with the human form.

Eva Rubinstein, a Polish-American, was born to ballerina Nela Mlynarska and her pianist father, Arthur Rubinstein. In 1939 the family escaped to the United States from World War II. It was not until 1967 that Eva became interested in photography. She worked as a photojournalist but experimented in self-expression through her more intimate, domestic photographs. RAM acquired one of Eva’s photographic series in 1989, and hopes to display her work this coming year.

Rubinstein's photographs focused mostly upon different interior scenes and nudes, although her interests divulged into portraits and architectural work as well. Her subject matter was intricately related as she constructed her domestic scenes with as much care and intimacy as her models. It seems Rubinstein's considerations both of the body and the home held important thematic elements to her artistic expression. Perhaps it was the intimacy or the private life of individuals that caught her interest. Either way, she became a master in terms of light, shadow, and compositional elements.

Her work remains impactful and inspiring as new generations of photographers continue building upon her work.

Photography in modern society plays a vital role in our education. Without photographs history, art, languages, travel, and so much more would be impacted. Would it be possible to study tonal qualities in paintings? Could we research where we wanted to travel? Photography significantly affects our world in ways often overlooked. Eva Rubinstein's work is merely one piece that makes a photographic whole as the craft continues to mature into contemporary expression and needs.

The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will be temporarily closed to the public. Due to the recent concerns about the COVID-19 virus, RAM is suspending all exhibitions, tours, educational programs, and events until further notice.

This column is produced by the River Valley Arts Coalition, whose mission is to inform citizens and visitors of the available fine art exhibition and education opportunities in Fort Smith and the surrounding region. We also want to tell the stories of the people who make the local art scene such a vibrant and important part of our community. To send comments or for more information on the River Valley Arts Coalition contact lmeluso@fsram.org.