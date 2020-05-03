25th wedding anniversary

Kate and Hugh Maurras celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. They were married April 29, 1995, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Smith. Monsignor William E. Galvin and Dr. Layton Mauze officiated the ceremony.

Hugh is the son of Peggy Correll and S. Walton Maurras. Kate is the daughter of the late Sally McSpadden Boreham and Roland Stanford Boreham.

The couple has two children, Armonde Maurras and Roland “Ford” Stanford Maurras.

A celebration with family and friends will be held at a later date.