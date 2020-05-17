This week in Fort Smith history: May 17-23

May 17, 1898 — Congress approves an act declaring the jail at Fort Smith a national prison, “for the confinement of persons convicted of crimes and misdemeanors in the United States courts and commissioners’ courts in the Indian Territory.”

May 18, 1910 — James C. "Bud" Mars became the first person to fly an airplane in Fort Smith and probably the first in Arkansas. He was testing the aircraft in advance of a public flight demonstration that took place at Electric Park three days later on May 21.

May 18, 1999 — The Fort Smith Girls Club officially changes its name to Girls Incorporated of Fort Smith.

May 19, 1991 — The Fort Smith Trolley Museum officially begins operating Fort Smith Light and Traction Car No. 224 running a 1,200-foot route from the Fort Smith Trolley Museum to the Old Fort Museum and back again on abandoned Frisco Freight Systems spur track.

May 20, 1892 — The first graduation ceremony for Howard High School, which served black students, is held. Judge Isaac C. Parker conferred diplomas to nine students, Exie Greene, Birdie Hope, Lelia Miller, Sophonia Ellis, Piney Bridges, Granville Hancock, Louis Bolin, Edward Greene and George J. Dean.

May 20, 1998 — Paschal G. “Pat” Porta, well-known locally for his 39-year career in radio and television, dies at age 75. Porta’s KFSA radio show “Pat Porta, Inquiring Reporter,” which aired 1947-53, was so popular it often generated more than 100 pieces of mail a day, according to Porta’s obituary.

May 20, 1999 — The Fort Smith National Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

May 21, 1892 — Judge Isaac Parker, Judge John H. Rogers and J.H. McDonough are elected to the city school board without opposition, and voters approve a 5-mill school tax. “We now have the most excellent school board,” the Fort Smith Elevator declared.

May 21, 2008 — Lake Fort Smith State Park reopens six years after it closed and was relocated because of the enlarging of Lake Fort Smith and Lake Shepherd Springs into a single reservoir to meet future municipal water needs.

May 23, 1944 — Former Mayor Henry Kuper Jr. dies at age 87. Kuper, a tailor and businessman, had served as mayor from 1903-06.