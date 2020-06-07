Bill and Marion Brown celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Bill and Marion (Dettmer) Brown of Gans celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 29 with a family take-out dinner at their home. They were married at Nebo Lutheran Church in Chicago.

Mrs. Brown retired from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Fort Smith in 2000. Mr. Brown’s last position was with the U.S. Marshals Office in Fort Smith.

They have a daughter, Linda; a son, Darrell and wife Sherry; and two granddaughters, Ericka and Olivia.

They enjoy traveling when they can and are blessed to have a wonderful family.