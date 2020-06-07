This week in Fort Smith history: June 7-13

June 7, 1952 — Dr. Charles S. Holt, co-founder of Holt-Krock Clinic, dies. He had practiced medicine in Fort Smith since 1908, had served as chief of staff at Sparks Hospital and was a trustee of the Arkansas Tuberculosis sanatorium.

June 8, 1993 — The Sebastian County Courthouse at 100 S. Sixth St., which was built in 1937, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

June 9, 1998 — Frank Atkinson defeats Sebastian County Sheriff Gary Grimes in a runoff election, 4,176 votes to 2,871.

June 10, 1891 — George Sengel, Martine Theurer and James Dodson each win gold medals at the National Tournament of Sharpshooters in St. Louis. “It is impossible to keep a Fort Smith man down,” the Fort Smith Elevator reported.

June 11, 1851 — Brig. Gen. Matthew Arbuckle, commander of the Seventh Military District based in Fort Smith, dies suddenly during a cholera epidemic. Arbuckle was a veteran of the War of 1812 and also had held command at Fort Smith in 1822-24. He is buried at Arbuckle Cemetery in Lavaca.

June 11, 1896 — The eighth annual graduating exercises of the Fort Smith Commercial College are held at the Grand Opera Hotel, with 58 graduates, “14 of the number being young ladies,” according to the Fort Smith News Record. Kansas City attorney James Garner addresses the ceremony.

June 11, 1910 — The First National Bank baseball team beats the Woodmen of the World team 9-0.

June 11, 1969 — The original “True Grit” movie, starring John Wayne as U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn and set in Fort Smith, is released to theaters.

June 12, 1878 — One of the city’s most noted early settlers, French-born Army officer Benjamin Louis Eulalie de Bonneville, dies at age 82. He was an 1815 graduate of West Point and joined the Seventh Infantry at Fort Smith in 1821, was a commander at Fort Gibson, a veteran of the Mexican War. The Bonneville House in the Belle Grove Historic District, purchased after his death by his widow, is named for him.

June 12, 1965 — Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus and Louisiana Gov. John J. McKeithen visit Fort Chaffee for the last review of the Arkansas and Louisiana 39th Infantry Division, on Governors’ Day.

June 13, 1902 — Work on an excavation project at the Frisco depot is “brought to a sudden, temporary termination” by the strike of 25 laborers seeking a wage increase.