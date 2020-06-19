The Sebastian County Clerk has an option that allows newlywed couples to opt out of having their marriage license notified to the public.

The Times Record receives and prints new marriage licenses from the clerk’s office. The public information is also published online weekly.

"We have a button on our form that we can switch to keep it from going to the newspaper," a clerk’s officer writes.

The only thing the clerk’s office files that is not a public record is military discharge records, the clerk officer added.

Anyone can go into the clerk’s office and obtain a copy of a marriage license, however, the clerk’s office does not give out privacy information that would include addresses, Social Security number or a date of birth.